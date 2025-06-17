Under neoliberal fire, the right to strike is waning, globally, after years of premeditated attacks to limit it

Amid deliberate attacks by neoliberal employers and policies, the right to strike is being weakened, year on year, all around the world. Even in the most developed countries, the drive to neutralise this right in practice is succeeding, between constant violations and varying degrees of violence and repression. In this photo from February 2025, the German public sector is going on strike.

The right to strike has been in the crosshairs of employers and neoliberal policies for more than a decade, and is coming under ever more alarming attack, globally, with every passing year. Until just over a decade ago, it was considered to be solidly protected by the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO) – an international consensus that had governed industrial relations since shortly after the end of the Second World War. In 2012, however, the employers in the UN body itself began calling it into question and have been engaged in a de facto boycott of the ILO’s internal workings that is without precedent since its creation in 1919 (within the League of Nations). This obstructionism is overlapped by an alarming increase in legal curbs and crackdowns on this right, the world over.

The right to strike and the right to collective bargaining are the most important tools workers can deploy to defend themselves against labour rights violations, and although these human rights used to be relatively well established in the more developed regions of the world, they have been under increasing pressure for some years now. This worrying reversal goes hand in hand with governments influenced by neoliberal ideology passing new legislation to hinder and limit the socially disruptive effects of strikes, the bedrock of their power as an instrument to apply pressure and defend the working classes.

According to the 2025 Global Rights Index of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the right to strike was violated in 131 countries (87 per cent of the 151 countries surveyed in the report), 44 countries more than in 2014, when the Index surveyed 119 nations. The trend is clear: as reported in the 2025 Index, the right to strike was violated in 95 per cent of countries in the Middle East and North Africa, 93 per cent of those in Africa, 91 per cent of those in Asia-Pacific, 88 per cent of those in the Americas and 73 per cent of those in Europe, where, despite being the region where this right was most firmly established, there is a trend towards the legal obstruction and criminalisation of strikes, along with the social stigmatisation of strikers themselves. Meanwhile, in 121 countries (80 per cent, and 34 nations more than in 2014), the workers’ right to collective bargaining regarding their working conditions was severely restricted or non-existent.

In Europe, the flagship of labour rights, the former ‘worker-centred’ social model is being actively dismantled by governments and corporations at an ever-faster pace. The legal protection of the right to strike has been markedly undermined in the UK, Hungary, Albania, Moldova and Montenegro, and the authorities in Belgium, France and Finland have led crackdowns on workers taking strike action. Meanwhile, the rise of the far right is increasing the risk of labour rights erosion as the years go by.

How the spirit of the right to strike is being ‘killed’ in Europe

It is, above all, Europe that has seen the worst deterioration in labour rights of any region in the world over the last decade and where there is a growing trend towards limiting the scope and conditions under which strike action is permitted. These new policies amount to legislative abuse, as they seek to limit the right to strike in practice by establishing an excessively broad definition of what is considered in each country to be ‘essential services’, so as to restrict or prohibit recourse to strike action in an increasing number of sectors.

The ILO defines essential services as those whose interruption would “endanger the life, personal safety or health of the whole or part of the population”. An increasing number of parliaments are, however, legislating to broaden this definition to sectors such as transport, education and health, and are extending the proportion of minimum services to be met to such an extent that the capacity for social disruption that underpins the power of strike action as a means to exert pressure is virtually eliminated.

“What determines the success of a strike is its ability to disrupt the economic system,” French historian Stéphane Sirot, a specialist in the sociology of strikes, trade unionism and social relations, tells Equal Times.

“If legislation is adopted with a view to making strike action as undisruptive as possible, it is basically as if its right to exist were denied, because although the letter of the law allows strike action to exist, it tends to kill it in spirit,” he adds.

This is worsened by legislation that is setting the tone for the conservative offensive against labour rights, such as the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act adopted in the UK in 2023, under which workers in certain strategic sectors can be forced to ignore the very strike they have called, on pain of dismissal, striking workers can be replaced by temporary employees, and labour protests and demonstrations can be repressed. The new British Labour government announced in August 2024 that it would repeal the law, but the minimum service levels compliance criteria remain in force, although they are expected to be repealed by parliament in July.

In the case of France, there has been a drastic turnaround since the November 1995 transport strike, which was called to prevent the Juppé government’s social security reforms that were to affect workers in the sector. “For three or four weeks there was not a train running in France, it was a complete shutdown,” Sirot recalls. The action was a success in the defence of labour rights but, from then on, “a very clear rhetoric developed about strike action, as if it were an inadmissible tool of disruption that had to be controlled, limited and contained at all costs”. In the years that followed, an increasing number of parliamentary bills were presented along these lines, trying to limit the right to strike and bring it ever closer to the ‘Italian model’, where “there are even periods when it is forbidden to strike, especially in the transport sector, during the Christmas holidays, for example”. Moving towards this model, however, carries the risk that the pressure escapes in other ways: “When the law restricts the right to strike to such an extent that it virtually blocks it,” what we see are ‘wildcat strikes’, with deliberate strike action breaking out without any willingness to abide by the legislation in force.

There is huge irony to this, the historian points out, as it takes us back to the situation at the beginning of the 19th century, when strike action was forbidden and protest was much more violent, and much more violently repressed. Resorting to this today is a “political, ideological choice”, yet one that “does not resolve social issues but masks them”. And this, Sirot insists, is “very dangerous, politically”, because “if social discontent cannot be expressed through mechanisms such as demonstrations or strikes, it ends up being expressed through the ballot box”, which, in his view, goes some way towards explaining the current rise of the extreme right in Europe.

In the meantime, “we are seeing very marked and very strong resistance on the part of the power systems in relation to social conflicts”, whereby they no longer need to use repression but simply “wait until the movements run out of steam”. “They no longer even negotiate. There is talk of ‘concertation’, of consultation, but much less so of negotiation,” notes Sirot. “They are much less willing to reach a compromise than they were a few decades ago. And this is very dangerous, I feel, as when there is no social compromise, what emerges is political discontent, and that is what we are seeing today.”

The drive to neutralise the right to strike from within the ILO

In recent years, the battle has spread to the ILO itself, which operates on a tripartite basis, with ongoing social dialogue between representatives of the governments of the 187 member states, employers and, also, workers. Every year, in June, the International Labour Conference is held, where the ILO’s policies for the following year are decided on. At the 2012 conference, during the discussions of the Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS), the Employers’ Group questioned something that ILO standards experts had been taking for granted for three quarters of a century: that the right to strike is implicitly recognised by its Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention (C087) of 1948 and its Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining Convention (C098) of 1949.

“It is impossible to understand freedom of association without the exercise of its three functions: the recognition of trade unions (and trade union activity), collective bargaining and the right to strike, as a tool of social balance that allows rights to be won,” explains one of the major international specialists in the field, Argentinean doctor of labour law Marcelo DiStefano, professor at two public universities in Buenos Aires and member of the executive committee of the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (TUCA) representing the CGT labour confederation of Argentina.

“This is because freedom of association is a right to win rights, a tool that enables new rights to be won,” he insists.

When, in 2012, employers began to deny that Convention 87 implicitly guaranteed the right to strike, he explains, “that was the beginning of a process aimed at blocking one of the most important instruments of the [ILO’s] supervisory system, the Committee on the Application of Standards itself,” whose capacities, including the preparation of reports on compliance or non-compliance with ILO directives around the world, have been thwarted for around 13 years now.

This has meant that, as of 2012 to date, workers, employers and governments have been in the dark, with no unanimously established data or authoritative ILO interpretations of the legal limits on the exercise of the right to strike, which has increased political uncertainty for all parties. It also contributed to the decision of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) to produce, as of 2014, its own annual report on the state of working conditions around the world.

As DiStefano explains, the CAS, in order to function, “requires consensus, but when one of the parties blocks the possibility of consensus, it’s impossible to reach an agreement, because what is being discussed here is whether or not Convention 87 recognises the right to strike. As they say in Argentina, you cannot be ‘a little bit pregnant’; you either are or aren’t.”

During this 13-year period of legal vacuum, which began just as a British trade unionist, Guy Ryder, former ITUC general secretary (from 2006 to 2010), became the ILO director-general, global employer representatives did everything possible to prevent the workers from filing a request for an advisory opinion with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

“They tried to have a specific strike protocol negotiated [non-existent until then within the ILO regulatory framework], but you either have the right to strike or you don’t,” says DiStefano. “In reality, they wanted to enter into a process of restricting the exercise of the right to strike, because it is not an absolute right, but a relative right, which can be regulated in certain circumstances...but in such cases, the ILO understands that these restrictions may occur to protect basic rights, that is, in the event that the safety or lives of people are put at risk.”

In the end, the workers and a large number of states, including members of the European Union and the USA, voted to refer the question to the ICJ, which has yet to rule on the matter.

Meanwhile, the representatives of employers’ organisations around the world seem intent on weakening the monitoring of ILO standards, to blur international protection of the right to strike and give way to more lax interpretations that would allow it to be limited in practice. The body bringing them together within the ILO, the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), declined to answer the questions put by Equal Times, but referred to a statement on the issue, expressing its view, and that of “many governments”, that the proper place to interpret whether or not the right to strike is recognised by the ILO is not the ICJ, but the annual meetings of the ILC – which the employers themselves have been obstructing for 12 years by blocking any move that might confirm that the UN body recognises the right to strike, as had been implicitly understood, until 2012, for three quarters of a century.