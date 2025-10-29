“Use it or lose it”: why men’s care leave still lags, and how to fix it

Across much of the world, paid time off to care is still designed as if only mothers care and only for newborns. Lived experience, new jurisprudence and union-backed policy blueprints point to a different future – one where men take meaningful, well-paid, non-transferable leave to care for babies, ageing parents and relatives with disabilities.

When Javier Parra Villegas, originally from Spain, became a father in Germany, the decision to take leave wasn’t agonising. It was normal. “In Germany it is very easy… social support, especially for parents, is better than in many other countries – even in the eurozone,” he tells Equal Times. “You just fill in a few forms and submit the required documents.”

During his two months of leave in early 2021 he received about 60 per cent of his wage, but he trusted the rules and the culture. Parra, who works as a salaried early-childhood educator, says that for employees the system feels both simple and safe to use “Here men have the right to request paternity leave. In Spain there used to be, and I think there still is, a fear of losing your job. Here they respect your position,” he recalls. Later he negotiated two more months (unpaid) to be with his daughter before school. His advice to Spain: income replacement you can live on, credible job protection, and time for employers to plan.

Parra’s story distils the broader lesson: if pay is low and protection is weak, most fathers won’t take leave. When men don’t take leave, the care burden defaults to women – with lasting penalties for their wages and career continuity. Rights that feel usable matter as much as the law itself.

The global gap confirms this pattern. The latest evidence from the International Labour Organization (ILO) lays out stubborn arithmetic: globally, mothers average about 24.7 weeks of paid leave while fathers average about 2.2 weeks. The 2025 ILO brief Closing the Gender Gap in Paid Parental Leaves attributes these gaps to the weak recognition of fathers’ individual rights.

Yet there are signs of progress. By 2024, 121 of 186 countries recognised paternity leave, 37 added it in the prior decade, and 31 created or extended parental leave – evidence that men’s caregiving role is entering statute books with the potential to shift social norms.

Spain offers a long-run echo: children born after paternity leave was introduced in 2007 show more egalitarian attitudes and are less likely to default to the male-breadwinner model, according to a 2021 study by Barcelona School of Economics.

The legal landscape is also shifting. In June 2024, the International Labour Conference adopted a resolution concerning decent work and the care economy. It recognises care as central to human, social, economic and environmental well-being, and sustainable development. It calls on governments, employers and workers to design and implement integrated and coherent care policies and systems for decent work and gender equality, to invest in quality care services, create decent jobs for care workers and promote equal sharing of care responsibilities between women and men.

In August 2025, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights affirmed care as an autonomous human right, detailing the duty of states to “respect and guarantee the right to care,” adopt legislative measures for its effectiveness, and pursue progressive realisation with a focus on equality and vulnerable groups. That ruling gives advocates leverage: paid leave and services become part of the social floor – not optional employer perks.

What works: design, evidence and practice

Comparative practice across dozens of countries has now converged on one proven formula: individual, non-transferable (“use-it-or-lose-it”) weeks for fathers, with significant length and decent pay, pooled or public financing, robust job protection, and administrative simplicity. Countries that apply these ingredients see an uptick in men’s uptake of care leave; systems that make leave transferable, low-paid, unpaid, or employer-financed see it stall.

Laura Addati, a maternity protection and work-family specialist at the ILO and one of the researchers behind the 2025 ILO briefing, identifies a recurring tension in policy debates: “An important aspect of the debate centres on a widespread concern: that extending care leave rights to fathers and men, especially around childbirth, might undermine the biological needs of mothers. According to this view, mothers should receive more leave because they experience pregnancy, childbirth, and often breastfeeding – physical realities that fathers do not share.”

Yet evidence shows that both parents benefit when both share care responsibilities and take leave – as long as adequate maternity protection remains guaranteed for all mothers. “Highlighting this win-win scenario is essential,” Addati adds.

Maria Tsirantonaki, policy advisor at the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), argues that states must move first to make access to care universal:

“As a minimum, states should develop comprehensive care and support systems, backed by a policy and regulatory framework that ensures the system is comprehensive and regulated. We want to ensure that all people with care needs and responsibilities, regardless of socio-economic background, have access… it’s a key public service governments must provide for people to participate equitable in the world of work and in society more broadly.”

On uptake, Tsirantonaki is blunt: pay matters most. “The key is that it is paid… in very patriarchal societies, if it is not paid, men will not take this decision.” Equally vital is non-transferability: “When it is equally shared and non-transferable – if you don’t take it, you lose it – it’s a powerful incentive.” And the effect can be transformative: “When policies are designed to incentivise men to play a more active role, in the long run this can shift stubborn gender norms and stereotypes around care-giving roles.”

Her cautionary example is countries where statutory maternity leave is unpaid, such as the United States: “We see women in very low-paid jobs returning to work two weeks after delivery because they cannot afford the loss of income, which is inhumane.”

Workplace culture matters too. Uptake improves where there is a mandatory paternity portion, bonus days when both parents use leave, real flexibility (part-time; by day/hour), and cost relief for small and medium-sized enterprises via pooled or insurance funding.

A lesson from the Nordics

The Nordic countries offer the most detailed laboratory evidence of how design choices shape outcomes. They share a common blueprint: dedicated time for each parent, adequate income replacement, and collective financing through social insurance. But each country has calibrated the system differently.

Iceland broke new ground with its ‘3+3+3’ formula in 2000: three months of equal parental leave for both parents with an additional three months that could be shared between the parents, all of which was funded through an employer-financed national insurance fund. When Iceland introduced this model, the participation of fathers skyrocketed; at its peak, around 90 per cent of eligible fathers took their three months. But when the government later capped benefits, many fathers – especially higher earners – opted out, revealing how crucial full pay is for male take-up.

Sweden offers 480 days per child. The first 90 days are reserved for each parent and cannot be transferred. Payment comes in two tiers: 390 days at income-related rates and 90 at a basic flat rate. In a 2024 innovation, Sweden now allows parents to gift up to 45 days to another caregiver, like a grandparent, without touching the core non-transferable quotas that drive fathers to take leave. Even so, Swedish fathers currently take only about 30 per cent of the total days – a figure the authorities frame not as policy failure, but as evidence that the legal framework is already gender-equal and that the remaining barrier is cultural and sectoral, especially in male-dominated industries.

Finland made the boldest move in 2022 by going completely gender-neutral. Each parent gets 160 days (roughly six and a half months), with up to 63 days transferable to their partner. The design is deliberately simple: equal quotas for both parents, aiming to normalise shared care while maintaining each parent’s individual right to leave.

The Nordic lesson is not to copy-paste institutions but to engineer incentives: earmarked time for fathers, high wage replacement, pooled funding, and administrative simplicity make men’s absence normal and manageable for firms. Spain recently made a significant leap. In July 2025, Spain adopted Royal Decree-Law 9/2025, extending birth and childcare leave from 16 to 19 weeks per parent, fully paid at 100 per cent by social security, and making the right individual, equal and non-transferable – closer to European and ILO standards and beyond the 18-week full-pay benchmark of ILO Maternity Protection Recommendation No. 191.

The reform addresses what Addati calls the “biology versus care” debate head-on: adequate maternity protection remains in place, but fathers now have an equal, non-transferable entitlement that positions them as true co-parents and cannot be bargained away within the household. Research shows that children born after Spain first introduced paternity leave display more egalitarian attitudes – evidence that policy can reshape norms across generations.

Gaps remain but the case is clear

Workers – men included – also need paid time to care for ageing family members (according to the United Nations, within the next decade there will be more people aged 80 and older in the world than there will be infants), disabled relatives (a population which is also rising in number), yet this dimension of care remains largely unaddressed in international standards and national law. The standards architecture is strongest on maternity; there is no up-to-date global standard that recognises and funds paid carer’s leave with universal, portable coverage.

The ILO has not yet produced comparable research on eldercare or disability care leave. Nevertheless, Addati argues that the design principles proven successful for parental leave could apply to all forms of care leave according to different national contexts: individual and non-transferable entitlements, adequate income replacement, funding through social security so employers don’t bear direct costs, inclusive coverage, flexible options, and strong employment protection. The 2024 ILO Resolution also offers key principles for policy design: provision of, access to and receipt of care should be based on the principles of non-discrimination, solidarity, sustainability, equity, universality, and social co-responsibility.

Addati adds that high-quality, disability-inclusive childcare and long-term care – delivered by valued care workers – are essential: “Families cannot meet rising care needs alone, even with the best leave or flexible work. Sustainable financing for these services and jobs is crucial.”

Tsirantonaki agrees but stresses the need for combined workplace measures: “A combination is always best, such as the provision of paid care leave and flexible work arrangements, because there isn’t a single measure that supports everyone.”

The most glaring structural gap concerns coverage. Many systems fail to adequately cover self-employed workers, those working informally, and platform economy workers. This matters because fathers in these categories are far less likely to take care leave when financing comes directly from individual employers rather than from pooled social insurance funds. The ILO brief identifies this as a critical structural gap, noting that only a small number of countries have extended paid paternity and parental leave to these groups.

Tsirantonaki is emphatic: “The key is a social protection floor. There must be a floor: minimum provisions for all workers, regardless of employment status. Social protection policies must ensure income security during maternity, paternity and parental leave. It cannot be that workers in the formal economy with an employer enjoy all these rights while informal economy workers – who represent the majority of the global workforce – have nothing.”

If men’s care remains marginal – token days, low pay, employer funding, transferable blocks – women keep absorbing the cost in earnings and employment. But where men’s leave is earmarked, well-paid, publicly funded and protected, uptake rises, workplaces adapt, women’s employment opportunities expand and children see another model of fatherhood.

Three gaps keep appearing in policy debates, and they map neatly onto the agenda for upcoming international forums. In May 2026, the ILO will convene an expert tripartite meeting on paternity and parental protection and other care leave, bringing together governments, employers and workers’ organisations to examine how international labour standards can better support care responsibilities across the life course. The meeting represents an opportunity to address persistent gaps in coverage, design and financing that leave millions of workers without adequate protection.

The recurring themes are clear:

Codify individual, non-transferable paid rights for each parent (paternity and parental leave). Then, guarantee adequate pay via social insurance or public budgets (not employer-only), plus strong job protection and enforcement (anti-retaliation provisions; burden-of-proof shifts). Finally, ensure universal coverage regardless of employment status – self-employed, informal, platform, and atypical workers – or migration status with day-one rights and portability; and legislate paid carer’s leave for elder and disability care using the same design principles.

The fiscal case is pragmatic: closing the paid-leave gap for both parents is fiscally modest relative to the benefits it yields: employment gains, poverty reduction, gender-gap closure – especially with pooled financing. According to a 2024 OECD report, closing labour force participation gaps could add 0.10 percentage points of additional economic growth per year, culminating in a 3.9 per cent boost to GDP per capita by 2060.

The prize, ultimately, is cultural. When fathers take real leave – months, not days; paid, not symbolic – the norms that assign care to women begin to unravel. Policies alone don’t guarantee that shift, but without the right policies, it cannot happen at all.