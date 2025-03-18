What can international solidarity do for migrant workers’ rights in Saudi Arabia?

Since the start of the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, 21,000 migrant workers are believed to have died according to the documentary Kingdom Uncovered: Inside Saudi Arabia, broadcast by the British channel ITV, and 100,000 are reportedly missing, according to Hindustan Times. A Guardian investigation revealed that, in 2022 alone, Bangladeshis were dying at “a rate of more than four a day” in Saudi Arabia.

Behind Saudi Arabia’s large-scale projects aimed at polishing its image in the eyes of the international community, be it the Asian Cup of Nations in 2027, the Asian Winter Games in 2029, the FIFA World Cup in 2034 or the NEOM futuristic city project, lies a much bleaker reality: thousands of migrant workers in the country are victims of human rights violations and unrelenting discrimination.

“It is up to the workers to unite before it is too late. As long as the workers abroad can complain, write letters, join a union… they must do so, and not remain silent,” says Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and advocacy for ALQST, a not-for-profit organisation defending human rights in Saudi Arabia, speaking to Equal Times.

Forced displacements, expropriation of Indigenous land, deadly working conditions, death sentences for those who resist, the abuses linked to these monumental construction projects are regularly denounced, all over the world, by NGOs and workers’ organisations, which also criticise the carte blanche given to the Saudi kingdom by some of the world’s leaders.

Discrimination, abuses and violations of migrant workers’ rights

There are more than 12 million migrant workers in Saudi Arabia. They represent more than 50 per cent of the kingdom’s labour force. Twenty-four-year-old N. has been living and working in a warehouse in Saudi Arabia since 2021. The wage of this Nepalese worker is half that of his Saudi colleagues: “The wage they pay for the same job depends on your nationality, colour and religion. That’s discrimination,” he says, indignantly. These low wages push migrant workers to work harder and to “chase the money” at the expense of their mental health. “We are entitled to 22 days’ holidays every two years. It’s too long to wait. Migrants should not feel that they’re so far from their countries, that they’re losing their culture,” he tells Equal Times.

Migrant workers are also often arrested and deported, and find themselves deprived of their wages or healthcare.

Since the start of the NEOM project in Saudi Arabia, 21,000 migrant workers are believed to have died according to the documentary Kingdom Uncovered: Inside Saudi Arabia, broadcast by the British channel ITV, and 100,000 are reportedly missing, according to Hindustan Times.

A Guardian investigation revealed that, in 2022 alone, Bangladeshis were dying at “a rate of more than four a day” in Saudi Arabia.

Although a 2021 reform of Saudi law has put an end to some aspects of the kafala, a sponsorship system that binds the employee to the employer, the practice persists. “The word has been removed from the law, but it still exists in practice,” explains Hind Ben Ammar, executive secretary of the Arab Trade Union Confederation (ATUC), an affiliate of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), which represents more than 191 million workers worldwide.

And yet, in December 2024, FIFA confirmed the award of the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, a decision that many organisations condemned in a joint statement with Amnesty International. “They [the FIFA officials] didn’t consult any global human rights organisation, they didn’t refer to any of the human rights reports available online, they didn’t mention, for example, the International Labour Organization, or how migrant workers might be impacted,” explained Andrea Florence, director of Sport and Rights Alliance, a coalition of nine organisations defending rights in and through sport, speaking to Equal Times.

Putting pressure on the international community

The international community has a crucial role to play in putting pressure not only on the Saudi authorities but also on the Western businesses and institutions involved in the various projects announced by the Saudi kingdom: “The ITUC is a powerful confederation. It is present at the United Nations and the G20 summits, and that’s where we need to bring pressure to bear. The question is how? Through social dialogue or through a campaign like the one with Qatar [in 2011]?” asks Ammar.

The first step, she argues, should be taken by the trade unions in the countries that send their nationals to Saudi Arabia, such as Somalia, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan: “The Saudis need these workers [...]. Our trade unions there should play a role at national level. They should not accept labour agreements that do not meet the minimum conditions for decent work, and they should not agree to their own nationals going to work in Saudi Arabia without protection,” she explains.

The ITUC’s African regional organisation, ITUC-Africa, which represents 18 million African workers, deployed this kind of approach in November 2024, when it filed a complaint with the United Nations against the abusive labour practices in Saudi Arabia.

They alsowrote to the president of the Confederation of African Football, calling on him to compel FIFA “to respect its commitment to human rights as enshrined in its statutes”.

The Sport and Rights Alliance, for its part, is trying to put pressure on Switzerland, where FIFA is headquartered. “We hope to succeed in mobilising Swiss citizens to ensure a the inclusion in their legislation of human rights due diligence implementation obligations for companies, including sporting institutions, which are in fact major companies and are almost all based in Switzerland,” says Florence.

Foreign companies and investors cannot turn a blind eye

Together with ALQST, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) monitors and reports on potential or future investors in projects in Saudi Arabia. It checks whether these investors have fulfilled the due diligence obligations, which French companies, for example, are subject to under French law no. 2017-399. This non-binding legislation “does not say that it is forbidden to commit violations. It says: ‘you must report on the measures you are taking to avoid participating in violations’”, explains Antoine Madelin, international advocacy director at the FIDH.

Madelin points to how difficult it is for workers to hold a foreign company accountable in a French court. The complaints lodged against construction firm Vinci in Qatar in 2018 by the Sherpa association and the Committee against Modern Slavery, for example, are still under investigation, which “goes to show that it is not a priority”.

He explains that “companies are nonetheless increasingly conscious, given the risk, albeit minimal, of criminal prosecution. And we’re seizing on that to make headway and engage with them about what initiatives they’re taking [to improve working conditions], so that we can look into whether they’re credible and relevant or just window dressing.”

Thanks to this work, which raises the alarm, some companies are finding out more before signing contracts with Saudi Arabia. Solar Water Plc, which had committed to producing clean, environmentally-friendly fresh water at the NEOM site, has pulled out of the project altogether. The British company’s executive chairman, Malcom Aw, by denouncing the greenwashing, the human rights violations and the displacement of Indigenous peoples, has been trying to alert other business leaders to the situation and hopes that well-known voices will speak up against these practices.

The FIDH, for its part, is calling for independent investigations to be conducted in Saudi Arabia. But no human rights organisation has access to the country, and contacting such organisations from the kingdom is considered a terrorism-related crime.

Western workers: a role to play

Similarly, strike action is impossible in Saudi Arabia: “They [the Saudi authorities] are not even willing to talk about representative trade unions, about workers organising to take strike action or presenting demands of any kind. And that’s what really frightens us. Because when people are left to their own fate, when they’re not organised, when there is no representative trade union movement, it means that it’s ‘everyone for themself’,” says Ammar.

It was, precisely, in a bid to bring his community together and make its voice heard that, in 2020, Bhim Shrestha co-founded Shramik Sanjal, an organisation that informs, educates and lends a helping hand to Nepalese migrant workers in the Gulf States and Malaysia. His Kathmandu-based organisation has signed the joint statement with Amnesty International.

Bhim Shrestha is convinced that the skilled Western workers who come to Saudi Arabia have a role to play: “I ask them not just to focus on the work and how to maximise their own well-being, but to enable others to enjoy good working conditions. I’m not asking them to be activists, but to support other workers and to inform their managers about the real situation of migrant workers.”

R., a 39-year-old Nepalese national who has been in Saudi Arabia for 17 years, supports this view. “Foreign workers are the only ones who can recount what is happening on the construction sites of Saudi Arabia’s mega-projects, such as NEOM. They at least have the chance to bring this information to light,” he tells Equal Times.

This is what some EDF employees in France have done. When the project was announced, the unionised staff noted the human rights violations and breaches, and tried “to establish an environmental and ethical right to withdraw”, explains Jean-Yves Segura, the Force Ouvrière (FO) trade unionist behind the initiative. “We were told that it was the head of the company, in conjunction with the French government, who decided that we should be partners with Saudi Arabia. We were told that we had done our job of sounding the alarm and that we shouldn’t keep stirring the pot, because even the employees were divided,” adds Segura.

For Andrew Daley, an organiser forArchitectural Workers United in the US, the burden of protecting rights should not fall on employees but on their employers. “The employers should not accept contracts that result in human rights violations. But in the United States, for example, employers don’t talk to their employees, nor are they obliged to,” he explains. “Employees just risk having to leave the company if they refuse to work on a project.”

Pending the creation of a future trade union task force to support migrant workers, NGOs and union organisations are seeking to raise as much awareness as possible among the various players involved in the many projects, and their governments. “The international pressure and media exposure are working,” says Madelin. “Today, we have a window of opportunity where a good amount of things can be done,” he adds.

For al-Hathloul of ALQST the main issue goes beyond the conditions of migrant workers: “It’s a matter of governance. Saudi money is accepted unconditionally, but so too is the absence of the rule of law. If tomorrow Mohammed bin Salman has enough power, he will also be able to turn against foreign and Western companies. With no rule of law, nothing will stop him. And that’s a problem for the whole world,” she concludes.