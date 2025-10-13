What’s behind the global attack on the right to strike?

The right to strike and the right to collective bargaining are the most powerful tools workers have to defend themselves against labour abuses. But the rise of neoliberal policies has led many governments to introduce new laws designed to curb the impact of strikes – weakening their disruptive power and in effect disarming them as a means of pressure and protection for working people.

The right to strike and the right to collective bargaining are the most powerful tools workers have to defend themselves against labour abuses. Between 1948 and 2012, these human rights were considered to be implicitly protected by the United Nations through the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO). Yet in recent years, pressure on both has intensified worldwide, with growing violations and intimidation. The rise of neoliberal policies has led many governments to introduce new laws designed to curb the impact of strikes – weakening their disruptive power and in effect disarming them as a means of pressure and protection for working people.

Why has the situation worsened since 2012?

The unanimous recognition of these rights began to shift in 2012, when British trade unionist Guy Ryder became director-general of the ILO. He pledged to reform the UN agency to give it greater practical authority in protecting workers’ rights worldwide.

The ILO operates on a tripartite basis, maintaining ongoing social dialogue between representatives of its 187 member states and, through international associations, employers and trade unions worldwide. Each June, it holds the International Labour Conference. Since 2012, however, employers have denied that ILO Convention 87 implicitly guarantees the right to strike – a stance they had accepted for the previous 64 years. This has led to a boycott of the organisation by employers and a paralysis of the Committee on the Application of Standards (CAS), the ILO’s main enforcement body. Whenever workers report specific violations of the right to strike (i.e., implicit breaches of Convention 87), employers reject the fundamental premise that the right is recognised by the ILO, effectively suspending all complaint procedures. The situation has deteriorated to the extent that the ILO has been unable to publish its annual global reports on labour rights for 13 years. Since 2014, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has produced its own reports, but without the tripartite legitimacy that the ILO’s reports previously held.

How is the attack on the right to strike being felt?

After nearly 15 years of concerted attacks, the right to strike is deteriorating worldwide. According to the ITUC’s 2025 Global Rights Index, this right has been violated in 131 countries – 87 per cent of the 151 nations covered by the report – an increase of 44 countries since 2014, when the index examined 119 countries. Meanwhile, in 121 countries (80 per cent, up by 34 since 2014), workers’ right to collective bargaining over their terms and conditions has been severely restricted or altogether absent.

The trend is clear: by region, the right to strike was violated in 2025 in 95 per cent of countries in the Middle East and North Africa, 93 per cent in Africa, 91 per cent in Asia-Pacific, 88 per cent in the Americas and 73 per cent in Europe. In the latter, despite being the region where the right to strike was once most firmly established, there is a growing tendency among right-wing governments to impose legal obstacles, criminalise strikes and stigmatise those who take part in them.

How are governments moving to politically curb this right?

Particularly in Europe – the region that has seen the sharpest decline in labour rights over the past decade – there have been growing attempts to restrict, through legislation, the scope and conditions under which strikes can be called.

These politically driven shifts, inspired by neoliberal thinking, aim to excessively broaden what qualifies as ‘essential services’ in each country – effectively disabling the right to strike across an ever-wider range of sectors. The ILO defines ‘essential services’strictly as “those whose interruption are liable to endanger the life, health or security of the people in any segment of the population”. Yet more and more parliaments are expanding that definition to include sectors such as transport, education and healthcare, while also requiring such a high level of minimum service provision that strikes lose their disruptive power – and, with it, their effectiveness as a tool of pressure.

How does this affect the right to strike in practice?

“What ultimately makes a strike successful is its ability to disrupt the economic system,” French historian Stéphane Sirot, a specialist in the sociology of strikes, trade unionism and social relations, tells Equal Times. “So if you adopt legislation whose aim is to ensure that a strike causes as little disruption as possible, it’s rather like denying it the right to exist. The law may allow strikes to exist on paper, but it tends to kill them in spirit.”

This situation is made even worse by legislation that has set the tone for the conservative offensive against labour rights, such as the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act adopted in the United Kingdom in 2023 – now on the verge of repeal. The law allows employers in certain strategic sectors to require workers to cross their own picket lines under threat of dismissal, while also enabling the suppression of labour protests and the replacement of striking workers with temporary staff.

How can workers defend these rights in the face of the neoliberal offensive?

Politically, the answer lies in the ability of working classes to recognise what is at stake and to vote for parties that defend their labour rights. Socially, it depends on remembering that there is strength in unity: without organising collectively and standing together in solidarity, workers cannot protect themselves against abuse.

Legally, despite opposition from international employers, within the ILO, workers’ representatives and the majority of the 187 member states (including those of the EU and the US, pre-Trump) voted to refer the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, in the form of a request for an advisory opinion. The aim is for the Court to rule – and thereby set a precedent – on whether the rights to strike and collective bargaining are protected under ILO conventions. The process is ongoing.

If the Court rules against the protection of these rights, the employers’ push to negotiate a specific protocol on strikes – currently non-existent – will gain momentum, further restricting the international protection of this right, which had been implicitly recognised by all parties until 2012. If the ICJ rules in favour, employers will lose their justification for continuing to boycott the ILO from within. However, neoliberal forces will continue to politically challenge established labour rights worldwide.

