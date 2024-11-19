Why the Business and Human Rights Treaty must prioritise workers’ rights

On 11 September 2023, demonstrators in Paris – marching under the banner ‘No profits on the back of human rights’ lifted a 10-metre-high inflatable statue representing justice being stabbed in the back, to call on the French government to stop putting economic profits ahead of human rights and the environment. Today, the ongoing negotiations for a Binding Human Rights (BHR) Treaty at the United Nations offer a critical opportunity to advance global business conduct standards, and human and trade union rights.

As the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), representing over 191 million workers globally, we believe this treaty’s success hinges on protecting the most vulnerable in global supply chains. It must hold transnational corporations accountable and ensures that workers’ rights are non-negotiable. This is a call for justice, not just reform.

For nearly a decade, the ITUC and Global Union Federations (GUFs) have pushed for a strong, enforceable treaty to close international law loopholes that allow unchecked human rights abuses by businesses. This is about addressing the long-standing prioritisation of corporate interests over human rights. This is a unique chance to correct the imbalance between corporations and working people.

Why workers matter in the BHR framework

Workers are on the front lines of the global economy, producing the goods and services that generate profits, yet they often face unsafe conditions, denial of trade union rights and exploitation, particularly in complex supply chains. For civil society organisations, investors and companies committed to human rights, it is clear: a BHR Treaty that fails to protect workers fails to protect human rights.

The involvement of trade unions in the negotiation of this treaty is part of our broader defence of a key value of our movement: democracy. As seen in our For Democracy campaign, democracy is not just a political concept; it is a fundamental pillar of the workplace. Real democracy cannot exist in societies where corporations can violate trade union rights with impunity.

When workers’ rights are violated, the impact ripples through entire communities and economies. Companies that ignore these abuses, knowingly or not, risk complicity. Therefore, the treaty must hold businesses accountable not only for their direct operations but also for their suppliers, contractors and subsidiaries. Ignoring these responsibilities perpetuates exploitation-driven corporate profits.

Key aspects the treaty must address

The ITUC has been clear about the essential components for the BHR Treaty:

• Comprehensive coverage of human rights: The treaty must cover all internationally recognised human rights, including labour rights. Freedom of association, the right to organise and safe working conditions are fundamental, not optional.

• Applicability across all businesses: All companies, regardless of size or sector, must be held accountable. Exempting certain businesses leaves millions of workers unprotected and sets a dangerous precedent.

• Extraterritorial regulation: Victims of corporate human rights abuses, particularly in transnational contexts, must have access to justice wherever the abuse occurred. States must hold corporations accountable for actions abroad, ensuring avenues for redress.

• Human rights due diligence: Companies must adopt and implement human rights due diligence policies. Identifying, preventing and addressing human rights risks before they materialise is crucial. Businesses must engage proactively to prevent abuses, not react only after media exposure.

• Strong enforcement mechanisms: A treaty without enforcement is meaningless. It must establish a robust international monitoring and enforcement system. A patchwork of voluntary standards has proven inadequate – legally binding regulation is now needed.

For businesses aiming to lead in sustainability and human rights, protecting workers is essential. Companies that embrace their responsibilities towards workers benefit from improved productivity, lower reputational risks, and stronger stakeholder relationships. Investors increasingly seek assurance that companies are effectively managing human rights risks. The BHR Treaty provides a framework for businesses to operate responsibly in a globalised world.

Civil society organisations have long advocated for workers’ rights, exposing abuses and supporting victims. A strong BHR Treaty would equip these organisations to continue their vital work and hold companies and governments accountable. The treaty must recognise workers and their unions as central to the human rights agenda, ensuring their voices are heard in developing and implementing human rights policies.

Towards a New Social Contract

The BHR Treaty is not just about preventing abuses; it is about rebuilding the global economy on fairness, equity and respect for human rights. It is part of a broader call for a New Social Contract where businesses, governments and civil society collaborate to create an economy that serves people, not just profits.

For investors, the treaty offers a path to more stable, sustainable returns. Exposed human rights abuses lead to operational disruptions, legal risks and reputational damage. By supporting a strong, enforceable BHR Treaty, investors foster a business environment that is both profitable and ethical.

For companies, the treaty builds trust, mitigates risks and demonstrates genuine commitment to responsible business practices.

Negotiations for a BHR Treaty are at a pivotal stage; the time for action is now. The world is watching, and the decisions made in the coming months will shape the future of human rights in business. At the ITUC, we are ready to work with civil society, investors and companies to ensure that the strongest possible treaty is adopted.

Workers’ rights are human rights, and a global economy that respects these rights is the only way forward. Together, we can seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and create a framework that delivers justice for workers, accountability for businesses and a sustainable future for all.