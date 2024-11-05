Will a landmark global conference finally put ending violence against children at the top of the political agenda?

Children who fled Israel’s bombing campaign in southern Lebanon attend a drawing workshop at a shelter in Beirut on 20 October 2024. The first ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children will take place in Bogotá, Colombia from 7-8 November 2024 where it is hoped that world leaders will commit to pursuing policy actions that could help bring an end to violence against children in all its forms.

“I was raped by an adult cousin when I was five during the summer holidays.” This is how Mié Kohiyama, a 52-year-old child rights activist and co-founder of the Brave Movement, a campaign to end childhood sexual violence, describes the violent moment that changed her life. For 32 years she told no one. Her brain repressed the memory – a documented reaction to trauma. Finally in 2009 Kohiyama remembered. “This crime surged very brutally… it was as if I was reliving the crimes,” she says.

Up to one billion children aged between two and 17 experience physical, sexual or emotional violence, or neglect each year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This includes corporal punishment in the home, bullying at school, online violence, sexual abuse, gang violence, child marriage and child labour.

This November, for the first time, ministers from around the world will meet to raise awareness of the issue and encourage nations to commit to prevention, at the First Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) in Bogotá, Colombia.

Convened by the Government of Colombia, with the support of the Government of Sweden, UNICEF, the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children Najat Maalla M’Jid and WHO, children, young people survivors and civil society representatives will also join for two days, telling their stories and promoting solutions.

Dr Etienne Krug, director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health at the WHO tells Equal Times that there were two over-arching messages that he hopes the event will convey. Violence against children is a human rights violation, Krug says. “But it’s also a social problem, a big public health problem, through the direct and indirect consequences.” Experiencing violence in childhood impacts lifelong health and wellbeing. Victims are more likely to suffer mental health problems in childhood and adulthood, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and anxiety or suicide. They are more likely to engage in risky behaviours including unsafe sex practices, abuse drugs and alcohol, or be violent themselves. They are also at higher risk of developing noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer, according a WHO strategy for EVAC called INSPIRE.

The upside of understanding these consequences is that some countries have developed successful programmes to prevent violence, and heal children after afterwards. “We know what needs to be done,” says Krug.

Aiming to INSPIRE

Scaling up national adoptions of INSPIRE is one of the conference’s aims. WHO drew up the evidence-based approach in collaboration with the World Bank, several UN agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States among others in 2016. Its seven strategies include calls for governments to implement and enforce laws banning parents from violently punishing children, and criminalising child sexual abuse and exploitation. One describes the importance of providing parent and caregiver support though home visits. It recommends countries strengthen family incomes, and ensure that children are enrolled in school. It also calls for improved, child-friendly response services, such as the provision of counselling and therapeutic approaches.

Five years after its launch, a review of INSPIRE’s take up found 67 countries had shown at least some engagement with the framework and adoption of its strategies at the national or local level. Among them were 37 ‘pathfinding’ countries, which in addition to giving a formal governmental commitment, are expected to launch a costed, national action plan for mobilising resources and implementation. The review quotes WHO research from 2020 that found on average 88 per cent of countries had laws in place for preventing violence against children. But just 47 per cent of government respondents felt these laws were “enforced strongly enough to ensure violators would be penalized”.

Another measure of impact is the Violence Against Children and Youth Surveys (VACS). So far, the Together for Girls (TfG) partnership has completed 26 country-specific household surveys of 13 to 24-year-olds with partners around the world. In Kenya, the government has run the exercise twice and so has comparable data. As a result of implementing policies aimed to reduce violence against children, between 2010 and 2019, rates of childhood sexual violence halved among young women, and dropped by two-thirds among young men, aged 18 to 24. But among girls aged 13 to 17, the prevalence of unwanted attempted sex increased.

“Change is happening to a certain extent, but it is not happening fast enough,” says Krug. He warns that the world is off-track to meet Target 16.2 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which calls for an end to the abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children by 2030. Crucially, he adds, discussions at the event will include two groups of people vital to achieving progress: survivors and youth.

Kohiyama, a survivor, has campaigned to improve justice for victims of child sexual abuse in France. When in adulthood she understood the crime committed against her, it was too late to press charges against the perpetrator. “It was dismissed because of the statute of limitations,” she says. At the time of the crime, the limit to report an offence was a decade. But by campaigning with local groups in France, Kohiyama and others achieved a change in the law in 2018 that means child sexual violence victims can now file complaints up to the age of 48. In 2021 they achieved the passing of another new law, to introduce an age threshold for non-consent at 15, or 18 in incest cases.

Having seen change in France, Kohiyama hopes that taking part in the ministerial conference will result in more impact internationally. She joined the Brave movement as one of its 14 executive members, who are all survivors. At the conference, she will be a member of a newly created Global Survivor Council who will share their lived experiences with delegates.

Kohiyama wants to see governments around the world commit to creating national survivor councils – a model that exists in Germany. Since 2010, the German government has also appointed an Independent Commissioner for Child Sexual Abuse Issues. “People with lived experience must have a political voice and have the capacity to create public policies to fight childhood sexual violence they are more trauma-informed, efficient, appropriate, adapted, and empathetic, because we know what those crimes are,” she says.

Violence against children – a top political issue

Kohiyama wants other nations to escalate violence against children as a top political issue and wants more focus in tackling violence against children online. More than 100 million images and videos of child sexual abuse were reported in 2023 in Europe alone. “This is only the tip of the iceberg,” says Kohiyama. “Behind those images you have real crimes.”

Brave Movement founder Dr Daniela Ligiero, who is also TfG CEO and president, agrees that above all political will is needed when tackling violence against children. But also says the media has an important role to play in raising awareness that it can be prevented. “Historically, media focus has tended to be on failures in child safety, either institutional ones or horrific individual cases, focussing on perpetrators,” she says. “Attracting coverage for what works is always tougher, but we hope the meeting in Bogotá will be a turning point here too. National governments will be held to account for the pledges they make, and that must bring a new emphasis on what works.”

High on the conference agenda is another new approach: the launch of the first global youth-led movement on EVAC.

University undergraduate student Bryanna Mariñas, 22 from the Philippines, is one of ten ‘youth mobilisers’ leading this action, with support from youth non-profit Restless Development. She tells Equal Times her interest in EVAC arose because she witnessed it growing up. Research shows that 80 per cent of children aged 13 to 24 in the Philippines experience some form of violence. “Most of it happens in the home,” she says. “A lot of people experience it, but not a lot of people talk about it.”

Inspired by other successful youth-led civic movements, such as action on climate change and road safety, the group is currently consulting young people in ten countries about their views. These will help the group prepare a global youth manifesto on EVAC to present in Bogotá. “After that, we hope to officially set up networks within countries and across regions,” says Mariñas. Although children and young people have been included in strategies to prevent violence against children in the past, Mariñas believes too often this involvement is limited and tokenistic. “We want to change that by putting child and youth leadership on this issue at the forefront,” she says. “We cannot expect to end violence against children if youth themselves are the not equipped or recognised to be the ones to end the cycles of violence for the next generation.”

The conference will also address violence experienced by children in the world of work. International Labour Organization (ILO) senior officer for child labour Benjamin Smith says the body has been involved in planning discussions with M’Jid ahead of the event. It has its own initiative, Alliance 8.7, which calls on countries to end forced labour, modern slavery, human trafficking and child labour. “It’s a great opportunity to mainstream child labour concerns into the violence against children movement efforts,” says Smith. “It’s a very, very big problem: 160 million children in child labour, and the investments are weak and inadequate. Without putting too much expectations on a conference, hopefully it can spur more action and investment.”

Since 2000 the number of child workers across the world had been falling. But in 2021, ILO reported the number of children in child labour rose by 8.4 million over four years. These children are exposed to different forms of violence, including hazardous conditions such as heavy machinery or pesticides.

As climates change, harsh weather conditions such as extreme heat pose another danger. Smith also points to the growing problem of child online pornography. “Online, it has mushroomed – it is so difficult for authorities to keep up with technology in that regard,” he says. “Child labour is very detrimental to the children, but also the countries where it’s a problem, because this is the future workforce,” he adds.

The increasing number of wars around the world is also pushing children in to work, either as a result of poverty, or because they are forced to take part in military activities. When it comes to conflict, Gaza is the deadliest place on earth to be a child, following over a year of Israeli military bombardments and special operations which have killed over 43,000 people, including nearly 17,000 children, and injured and maimed more than 102,000 according to the latest figures. Meanwhile In June, the UN General Assembly Security Council reported a 21 per cent increase in extreme violations against children caught up in armed conflict, with the highest numbers recorded in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, Nigeria and Sudan. M’Jid also released a report in October stating that one sixth of young people worldwide currently live in conflict zones. “Violence against children has reached unprecedented levels, caused by multifaceted and interconnected crises,” she said during the report launch.

In September, UN agency heads, survivors and advocates for EVAC, met in New York at the UN General Assembly ahead of the Bogotá conference. They marked the moment by releasing an open letter demanding urgent action, signed by advocates including Kohiyama, Ligiero and Mariñas. “With a billion futures in the balance, this November, we have an opportunity to make history,” it said. “We cannot, and must not, let it pass us by.”