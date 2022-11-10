Workshop | The media and trade unions: learn how to make the news work for you

If you are planning on attending the 2022 ITUC World Congress in Melbourne, Australia between 17-22 November, do not miss out on the chance to meet two-thirds of the Equal Times editorial team as we host a workshop on ’how to make the news work for you’.

Date & time: Saturday, 19.11.2022 / 13:00 – 14:30 (local time, Melbourne)

Place: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Room 210

1 Convention Centre Pl, South Wharf VIC 3006

Melbourne, Australia

What is this? You are passionate about your work and you know that it has a positive impact on society – so why isn’t the media covering it? Join our workshop to learn what makes a good news story, how to get journalists to pay attention to your idea, and how to present your campaign, your work or a particular trade union issue in a way that will grab the attention of the wider public.

Who is this for? Everyone who has an important story that needs to be told, from trade unionists to grassroots activists, civil society members and allies.

Languages spoken: English, French and Spanish.

How will the workshop be run? Please bring an idea for a story that you would like to see in the media. It can relate to a campaign that you are working on, work on the ground being done by your organization, or even a person that you would like to see interviewed. Your active participation will be encouraged!

Organized by: Equal Times editors (Mathilde Dorcadie and Marta Checa)