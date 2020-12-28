#2020InReview: Connecting the dots between responsible consumption, human rights and climate change

The year that was on Equal Times.

What is the relationship between responsible consumption, human rights, labour rights, supply chains and climate change? These articles may offer some valuable insights:

Why it’s time to blow the whistle on Amazon

Article by Nithin Coca

Photo: Reuters/Alamy/Kai Pfaffenbach

The informal e-waste and metal recyclers of Agbogbloshie

Article by Carolina Rapezzi

Photo: Carolina Rapezzi

Commitment or marketing: is there really an ethical awakening in the fashion industry?

Article by María José Carmona

Photo: Roberto Marín

As incremental efforts to end child labour by 2025 persist, Congo’s child miners – exhausted and exploited – ask the world to “pray for us”

Article by Bernadette Vivuya

Photo: AFP-Belga/Griff Tapper

Saving workers from the hell of the fishing industry in Asia

Article by Annick Berger

Photo: Daniel Murphy/International Labor Rights Forum
This article has been translated from Spanish.