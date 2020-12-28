2020InReview: Connecting the dots between responsible consumption, human rights and climate change

The year that was on Equal Times.
What is the relationship between responsible consumption, human rights, labour rights, supply chains and climate change? These articles may offer some valuable insights:
Why it’s time to blow the whistle on Amazon
Article by Nithin Coca
Photo: Reuters/Alamy/Kai Pfaffenbach
The informal e-waste and metal recyclers of Agbogbloshie
Article by Carolina Rapezzi
Commitment or marketing: is there really an ethical awakening in the fashion industry?
Article by María José Carmona
As incremental efforts to end child labour by 2025 persist, Congo’s child miners – exhausted and exploited – ask the world to “pray for us”
Article by Bernadette Vivuya
Photo: AFP-Belga/Griff Tapper
Saving workers from the hell of the fishing industry in Asia
Article by Annick Berger
Photo: Daniel Murphy/International Labor Rights Forum