For the Brazilian people, Bolsanaro is as dangerous as COVID-19

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the economic and labour crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could see the number of people unemployed globally soar to almost 25 million. To avoid this scenario, the ILO strongly recommends expanding social protection while maintaining jobs and income for workers.

As governments around the world begin to announce measures that meet these recommendations, the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil has not only failed to implement any consistent and effective support measures for workers, but on 22 March it also enacted Provisional Measure (MP) 927/2020. This instrument of the Brazilian political system allows the president to take measures that immediately come into force without the need of prior approval from parliament; it is a step that will undoubtedly result in countless losses for the Brazilian working class.

‘MP 927’ as it is known, favours individual agreements over collective bargaining and labour agreements, thereby violating one of the fundamental international labour standards, ILO Convention 98 - Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining. By promulgating MP 927 without establishing any social dialogue mechanism, the Brazilian government once again fails to comply with ILO Convention 154, which outlines the obligation to consult workers in cases of changes such as those promoted by this new labour reform. It is worth remembering that Brazil is currently on the list of the most serious violations of ILO Conventions and Recommendations, presented at the International Labour Conferences of 2018 and 2019. Brazil is accused of contravening Conventions 98 and 154.

The MP 927 grants several benefits to employers, without any social contribution and, among other points, authorises the suspension of employment contracts, without the payment of wages, for up to four months. After pressure from CUT Brazil and Brazilian civil society, Bolsonaro retreated, on 23 March, from the suspension of wages.

In addition to this outrageous measure, Bolsonaro’s government refrained from presenting measures to advance resources or delay and suspend payments, with almost no ‘new resources’. CUT Brazil, in addition to demanding the refusal of the Provisional Measure by parliament, will appeal to all legal bodies and international organisations to stop the effects of such a nefarious decree.

Instead of the Brazilian government exercising its regulatory role, protecting workers, safeguarding incomes and ensuring the functioning of the economy, Bolsonaro has taken a criminal and negligent stance in combating the spread of COVID-19. While several countries are working to reduce the demand on their health systems by restricting the circulation of people, Bolsonaro preaches the opposite, saying that the coronavirus is just a simple flu. He attacks the quarantine measures enacted elsewhere and scales the heights of absurdity by calling for street demonstrations, which obviously imply large crowds.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, a federal lawmaker and son of the president, has blamed the Chinese people and their government for the current pandemic caused by the new coronavirus. Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, one of the largest risk consultancies in the world, recently described Bolsonaro as “the most ineffective world leader responding to coronavirus right now”.

CUT Brazil denounces the actions of the Bolsonaro government. By condemning workers to illness and hunger, he becomes to the Brazilian people, just as big and dangerous an obstacle as the pandemic.