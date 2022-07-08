French farmer Cédric Herrou on his efforts to help migrants: “When we fight, everyone does what they know best”

When he bought an isolated farm in the mountains north of Nice to grow olive trees and breed poultry, just a few kilometres from the Italian border, Cédric Herrou was seeking a quiet life as a solitary, peasant farmer. But then he witnessed first-hand the difficulties experienced by undocumented migrants who tried to cross into France through his small landlocked valley. Since 2016 and together with other volunteers, he has helped men, women and families pursued by the police in the area around his home. He provides accommodation for hundreds of them and organises their journeys by getting around police roadblocks so that they can file their asylum applications in safety.

Herrou has been targeted by the French state for his activities and has faced several legal proceedings as well as harassment from the police, who have arrested him several times and put his farm under surveillance. But the 42-year-old Frenchman, who defines himself as a simple “peasant” and citizen, has stood his ground, defending the rights of migrants in the courts and the media. Time and again, he has denounced the French government’s failure to fulfil its legal obligations – to provide asylum, to help people in danger, to protect minors, etc. In March 2017, the French government was condemned for gravely infringing the right to asylum. In July 2018 and after a long legal battle, the Constitutional Council introduced a new, legal “principle of fraternity”, considering that it was possible to help a foreigner with a “humanitarian aim” without asking for that person’s papers. It also reduced the charges against Herrou to a “solidarity crime”.

A year later, while the flow of migrants from Italy was decreasing, others remained in the valley. To develop a longer-term approach, Herrou together with Marion Gachet Dieuzeide, he took part in the creation of an Emmaüs community, a companionship movement for integration, that was already well developed in France, but mainly for recycling. The first agricultural project in the history of the Emmaüs movement was then created in his village of Breil-sur-Roya.

In October 2020, he published a book that tells the story of how he became involved in all of this, Change ton monde, published by Les liens qui libèrent. Equal Times met him in Brussels, in April 2022, during a meeting with Belgian associations.

You have seen the police at work against migrants in your valley several times. Which of the events that you have witnessed shocked you the most?

There have been so many events. It’s the accumulation of shocking events in fact, it’s the mistreatment as a whole. The problem arises when the préfet, the representative of the state, gives orders that are completely illegal. One day, while I was in police custody, there were about 40 kids waiting to be taken into care by the child protection agency. This is France’s duty when it comes to minors, and the person legally responsible in this case is the public prosecutor in the absence of the parents. However, the kids were sent Italy to be released there... completely illegally!

When the state doesn’t care about the law and doesn’t respect the law itself, our indignation is not only against this “state racism”, it is also against the fact that the state does not respect its obligations. I am told to respect the law yet our representatives do not respect it. This is when we see that we are stretching the boundaries of democracy.

In 2022, what values (or rights) do you think are most at risk in France in the current climate?

It is democracy itself. Democracy is in total decline in France. I see that above all, before the other values, because democracy covers all the other concepts: liberty, fraternity, etc.

You started helping migrants almost single-handedly. Little by little, people supported you and joined you. Today, you have created a farming “community”. What have you learned over the years about the power of the collective?

It’s true that at the beginning I was a bit on my own, but then I was helped by a young activist, Lucile, because there was still a need for a woman at home to also reassure the migrant women and girls. They were often raped or abused on their journey. She left at one point and then other volunteers took over, for example, Marion [Gachet]. What is interesting is also that the migrants who stopped at my place spontaneously took on roles: some did the cooking, others were in charge of the night reception, the day reception and the management of the washing machine. And afterwards, when the person decided to leave, they found someone who could take over and trained them.

I learned humility and intelligence, because sometimes, we have to admit it, we are not intelligent enough to have an opinion on complex subjects on our own, and when there are several of us, we become a little smarter. You have to know how to listen and that’s what we learn the most from contact with others.

Otherwise, during my legal battle, with my supporters, together we got the law that incriminated me changed, that’s quite something! There are lawyers, community activists, artists... We used a lot of tools, from a young woman who did a thesis in sociology to a film [editor’s note: Libre by Michel Toesca], we used the broadest possible tools to do this. It could be something festive, it could be conferences, writing, cinema, education and everyone did what they know best. The nurses provided care, the lawyers gave legal advice, the filmmakers made films and everyone took ownership of this struggle.

And you, what did you know best?



I know how to be crazy and not be afraid, maybe?

In fact, it wasn’t necessarily me, it was more my home. It’s not so much me, the individual, that was the catalyst, but the place. In fact, it’s really about private property, a place where the police can’t get in so easily – that’s maybe the big difference with Calais, it’s the story of private property. When you think about it, it’s crazy. Property rights are more respected than individual rights. You can flout the right of asylum, but you don’t enter a private space.

In your struggle, you have had a lot to do with the French justice system. What is your opinion of it? Is it being misused, or does it still have the power to enforce the fundamental rights recognised by the Constitution and international treaties?



Justice has the power to enforce fundamental rights. I cannot judge the justice system solely on my case, because it was a political case. The public prosecutor’s office used the judicial system to make a political point, to show that the French government’s intention was to use my case to demonstrate that migration was dangerous, that migrant were dangerous. They made migrants “toxic”, passing on the message: “If you go near a migrant, if you help them, you go to prison”.

Justice is like everywhere else, there are good people and people who are manipulated, I think that overall in France it’s ok, in fact, there are worse things elsewhere. We won in the end, we made the law evolve, that’s positive!



Distant conflicts have arrived in your own garden in a remote Alpine valley. Isn’t this proof that they are not so far away and that Europeans should be more insistent in demanding that their politicians account for their actions on the international stage?



We are partly responsible for migration (admittedly not all migration of course), notably through the sale of arms. France is one of the main arms sellers in the world. I find it completely absurd, we sell to leaders who then mistreat their populations. We sold arms to Putin just two years ago!

And on the other hand, we have trade treaties that impoverish and deprive certain countries. With the CAP [European Union agricultural policy], for example, French chickens can be found in Senegal for less than €2.50. The Senegalese can’t compete with chicken from France. We crush foreign producers with our export subsidies. We take advantage, we strip countries of their precious minerals, in exchange for a motorway, a railway station and three street lights... Migration is the result of our capitalist policy, which intensifies inequalities and reduces to ashes the sharing of our global wealth. There is no solution without transforming our economic system. But I fear that we are very much in the minority in agreeing to pay the right price for our purchases so that the workers who produce the goods imported into Europe can earn a fair wage.

Before all this, I didn’t know where Eritrea was. I’m often presented as a pro-migrant activist, but it’s not really that, it’s just that there’s a problem down the road from me, a humanitarian problem, an abuse. I often say that, for example, if it had been the left-handed people who were mistreated, then I would be helping the left-handed people. I am not fighting for a specific goal, but to live according to the way I think, I don’t have an ideal of a future life, what counts is the “now”.



Can you tell us more about your current project, the Emmaüs Roya community? How did it come about and why?



A lot of people have come to me and some have stayed at my place. It’s not always easy for them, they sometimes fall into depression, go through a post-traumatic crisis linked to their migration, they miss their families... I was surrounded by the police at the time and I’m a farmer, I couldn’t say “yes” to the young people who were there getting bored, when they wanted to help me with the farm work. It wasn’t possible, because the police were there, watching us. I didn’t want to be accused of “hidden work”. So we said to ourselves that we had to set up an associative structure to give these young people an occupation and get away from the charity aspect. Because there’s nothing worse for destroying someone than doing charity. You can really help someone psychologically by allowing them to be an actor in their own well-being.

We then became interested in how the Emmaüs companions’ system works, which normally involves recycling. We went to see them to tell them that we wanted to do the same thing, but differently, through farming, while belonging to the movement. The status of Community and Solidarity Activity Host (in French : Organisme d’Accueil Communautaire et d’Activité Solidaire, OACAS) allows the 120 Emmaüs communities to declare people, even if they are undocumented, because they provide “unconditional” induction. This means that people can be declared to the social protection agency, the URSSAF, pay social security contributions and make an activity legal. We are not talking about work, we are talking about “activity”. The community is self-financed, without state subsidies, we live from our work. The companions are housed by the association, fed, laundered and participate in the life of the association. We started in July 2019, by buying a 500m² building, with 200m² of living space, where we now house 13 people, including 4 children and 9 adults.

The Emmaüs communities, conceived by Abbé Pierre, are still a revolutionary movement! And even if we become Emmaüs, I would say, that doesn’t mean that we are going to remain quiet in the face of injustice.