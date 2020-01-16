Let’s remember our union wins as we gear up in 2020 for the fight of our lives

It’s true, there have been happier new years. We are just two weeks into the new decade and the world has already witnessed climate emergencies in Australia and Indonesia where wildfires and floods have destroyed lives and livelihoods. We’ve watched in horror as the threat of conflict between Iran and the United States threatens to engulf the wider region, while mourning the 176 people killed in the Tehran plane crash. And in Kenya, Somalia, Burkina Faso and Nigeria scores of lives have been devastated in terror attacks.

Workers and their communities are on the frontlines of these crises. As we plan for 2020 it’s important to look at what we have learned from 2019, and to see where we can channel the despair and anger felt in many parts of the world into concrete steps to change the world for the better. Unions have been demanding this change and we are proud of our union members on the frontlines battling for peace, democracy and a new social contract in the face of increasing authoritarianism, corporate power, inequality and the climate crisis.

But even as we face the challenges of the coming year, including new technologies and the future of work, we must celebrate some the victories in which workers and their unions played a pivotal role:

• Lula is now free after 580 days in prison. Now we will fight with Brazilian trade unions to clear the name of the former Brazilian president. Indeed, from Fiji to Zimbabwe global solidarity has helped free a number of trade union leaders imprisoned around the world, although many of our comrades, like Erlan Baltabay of the Independent Oil and Energy Workers’ Union in Kazakhstan, remain behind bars.

• Following years of campaigning and ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar will abolish its kafala system of slavery. Migrant workers will no longer be tied to the sponsorship of their employers, and the Gulf state has also announced plans to introduce a minimum wage – a first in the region.

• The Global Centre for Sports and Human Rights has been established and is working with all stakeholders to work for human and labour rights in all major sporting events.

• After years of worker abuse and the ruthless treatment of workers who attempt to organise themselves in the face of dismissals, lock-outs and the threat of deportation for migrant workers, Samsung has publicly declared a commitment to freedom of association.

• The historic Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment (C190) was negotiated and adopted at the Centenary Conference of the International Labour Organization (ILO). The world now has a comprehensive new standard to which governments and employers around the world can be held accountable for sexual harassment and violence in the world of work. Now we will focus our efforts on campaigning for its ratification.

• The ILO Centenary Declaration on the Future of Work was also negotiated at the ILO Conference in June 2019. if implemented, it will go a long way to securing a New Social Contract with a labour protection floor and social protection for all workers, just transition for climate action and technological changes, a transformative agenda for women – and much more. A New Social Contract will be a major ambition for this year in every country and as a basis for multilateralism which puts people and the planet before profit.

• The ILO Committee on Application of Standards gave us leverage in some of the countries with the worst violations of rights: the Committee requested Algeria to immediately register independent trade unions and allow them to operate without exposing workers to retaliation. The Philippines was also asked to undertake full investigations into the violence and murders against activists and to punish perpetrators to end impunity in the country. We will continue to pursue social justice in these nations.

• Minimum wages have been significantly increased in Nigeria, Ghana, Malaysia, Senegal, Bulgaria and El Salvador, and minimum wages have been established in South Africa with the promise of such in Ethiopia, along with a commitment to a minimum wage directive in Europe.

• At the age of 34, Sanna Marin became the world’s youngest serving prime minister after a two-week nationwide strike led by postal workers brought down the government Antti Rinne. Marin’s coalition government was formed with women at the head of all five parties, and she is already discussing plans to introduce a four-day work week.

• The ‘Time for 8’ campaign has successfully raised awareness about the importance of holding governments to account for realising the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 8 which focuses on decent work and economic growth.

• 43 countries have now ratified the ILO Protocol on Forced Labour which aims to eradicate all forms of modern slavery.

• And, following the United Nations Secretary-General’s Climate Summit in September, 46 countries have signed up to the Climate Action for Jobs initiative – a roadmap to boost climate action with just transition plans, spearheaded by the ILO.

As we look to the next decade, we certainly have our work cut out. We have just 10 years to stabilise the planet for our own survival. We know that the pathway to high ambition is just transition and trade unions can take credit for the broad recognition of this demand. Now the challenge is to make it universal in every sector with the social dialogue structures to make it possible. It is vital that governments raise ambition with national development plans that ensure just transition and rise above corporate interests that will continue to put the planet at risk.

As it has been already emphasised, a New Social Contract is non-negotiable, and the implementation of the ILO Centenary Declaration negotiated this year would go a long way to make this possible. A labour protection floor including just wages for all workers with universal social protection, a transformative agenda for women, just transition and vital public services would help us realise this as a basis for achieving SDG 8. We will hold governments to account for these measures and the promised binding UN treaty on business and human rights.

And we need to see reform of our democracies to ensure that all elected governments are accountable for the rights and the living standards of people as well as protection for the environment that we live in. With so much disaffection and apathy towards politics in all corners of the world, we need to see the birth of a living democracy that engages people beyond the ballot box. And most importantly, governments must put the values of peace and human rights above aggression and threats of war.

And so, the struggle continues. The ITUC thanks you for your courageous efforts in 2019 and stands with you in solidarity as we face the struggles of 2020 together.