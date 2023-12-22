Goodbye 2023: our recommended Equal Times reads of the year

And so we come to the end of another year. 2023 has been eventful, to say the least, but away from the daily headlines of epoch-making events that can be found all over broadcast, print and social media, are the stories that are also shaping our world in less discernible but still important ways. In case you missed them, or fancy reading them again, these are some of the Equal Times stories that made the greatest impression on us over the course of the year.

Thank you for continuing to read our work and for supporting our endeavours. See you in January 2024.

Tamara Gausi, English language editor:

Following a six-year battle, street vendors in the Indian state of Meghalaya have secured new legal rights, by Anne Pinto-Rodrigues

Can humanity avoid the “nightmare scenario” that could be caused by mounting space junk?, by José Álvarez Díaz

The Maricas Bolivia Movement is waging a cross-cutting, decolonial fight for the emancipation of sexual dissidents, by Marco Marchese

It’s time to protest ‘journacide’ in Gaza, by Arthur Neslen

The social and trade union movement wants to break the cycle of crises and interference in Haiti, by Frédéric Thomas

Around the world in seven public libraries, or, how to be out of tune with the capitalist logic of our time, by Claudio Moreno

Mathilde Dorcadie, French language editor:

Indigenous land stewardship is furthering reconciliation, heralding a new era for conservation in Canada, by Kira Walker

Death, injury and disease: the battle to improve working conditions in South Asia’s shipbreaking yards, by Annick Berger

Are artists, writers, musicians threatened by artificial intelligence?, by María José Carmona

“We don’t even know if they’re alive or dead” – families in Iraq desperately search for their missing loved ones, by Faraj Kassir

Should the countryside be managed as just another financial asset for investment funds?, by Nazaret Castro

Around the world, cities are seeing the benefits of creating more space for children to play, by Gabriella Jozwiak

Marta Checa, Spanish language editor:

Unemployment and older workers: overcoming the barriers to decent work, by María José Carmona

From basements and back rooms, Afghanistan’s businesswomen are trying to circumnavigate the Taliban – and international sanctions, by Francesca Borri

From checkpoints to punchlines: the emergence of Palestinian stand-up comedy, by Stefano Lorusso

In India, the sporting dreams of rural athletes are being washed away with climate change, by Sanket Jain

A new era of opportunity is opening up in Iraq with the development of the private sector and the creation of start-ups, by Clément Gibon

Ordinary working people are being priced out of Accra and pushed into inadequate housing, by Delali Adogla-Bessa